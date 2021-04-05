Arcblock One Day Volume Reaches $18.06 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. Arcblock has a total market cap of $28.29 million and approximately $18.06 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00053287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.09 or 0.00683485 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00070773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00028554 BTC.

About Arcblock

ABT is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Token Trading

