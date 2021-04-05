ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 800.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,852.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $52.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.72. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

