Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,324 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 515 shares of company stock valued at $4,162 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

