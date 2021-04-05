Armistice Capital LLC Buys 13,000 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $19,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,165,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

NYSE:BIO opened at $579.91 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.00 and a 52 week high of $689.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $589.98 and a 200 day moving average of $576.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

