Armistice Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $24,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $4.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $14.62.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on VYGR shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.98.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

