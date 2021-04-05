Armistice Capital LLC Sells 308,000 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Armistice Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 364,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 308,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,034,000 after purchasing an additional 178,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 115,747 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 264,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 109,473 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 37,162 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.40 million, a PE ratio of 119.63 and a beta of 0.74. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $56.16.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.