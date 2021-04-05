Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $249,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $1,810,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 317,233 shares in the company, valued at $22,970,841.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,663 shares of company stock worth $16,686,348 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,976,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,891,000 after acquiring an additional 943,012 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARWR stock opened at $67.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.70. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

