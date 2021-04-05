Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Increased to C$11.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AX.UN. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.51.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at C$10.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 434.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.14. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52-week low of C$6.77 and a 52-week high of C$11.85.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

