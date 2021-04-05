Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AHT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

AHT stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $18.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $301.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 916,964 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $858,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,352.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

