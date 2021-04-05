Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Astronics by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 88,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Astronics by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 180,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Astronics by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 98,608 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Astronics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 94,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 23,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Astronics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.37. 1,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $567.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. Astronics has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $19.58.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.91 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

