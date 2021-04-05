Atari Token (ATRI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.01 Million

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Atari Token has a total market capitalization of $205.59 million and $3.01 million worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Atari Token has traded up 75.1% against the dollar. One Atari Token token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00053898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.84 or 0.00676477 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00073534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028783 BTC.

Atari Token Token Profile

Atari Token (CRYPTO:ATRI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000,100 tokens. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari. Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com.

Buying and Selling Atari Token

