AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in AT&T were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,019,873,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,905,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,078 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

NYSE:T opened at $30.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $218.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

