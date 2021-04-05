Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at CIBC from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.93% from the company’s current price.

ACB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 138,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,980,600. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $19.68.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 418,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 643,833 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 185,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 162,900 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

