AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Price Up 11.2%

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) shot up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$34.35 and last traded at C$33.51. 91,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 146,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.14.

ACQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The firm has a market cap of C$923.00 million and a P/E ratio of -119.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$871.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.0499998 EPS for the current year.

About AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

