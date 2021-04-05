Auxier Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,767 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 45,101 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $1,138,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 152,632 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,412,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.69. 294,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,689,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $250.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

