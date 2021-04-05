Auxier Asset Management Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on T. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

T stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.72. 371,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,927,234. The stock has a market cap of $219.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

