Auxier Asset Management Purchases New Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after buying an additional 48,077 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $13,296,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock traded up $8.47 on Monday, hitting $553.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,100. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.38 and a 12-month high of $634.46. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.06.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Align Technology to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.69.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

