Auxier Asset Management Sells 110 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. The Travelers Companies comprises approximately 1.6% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,587. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.31. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $161.18. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.29.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

