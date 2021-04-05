Auxier Asset Management Sells 500 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in AGCO were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in AGCO by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.69. 1,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $148.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

