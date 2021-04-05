Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 34,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 62,359 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $45.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.