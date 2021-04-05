Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,324 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

BATS ITA opened at $104.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.24. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

