Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives $41.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

AX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AX opened at $47.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,227.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

