B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 360,166 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 360,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,625,000. S&P Global accounts for 2.2% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,069,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.00.

NYSE SPGI traded up $1.79 on Monday, reaching $364.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.48 and its 200 day moving average is $336.41. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.11 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.