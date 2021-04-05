B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $14.37 Million Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,344,914 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,374,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.83. 682,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,493,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.0026 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

