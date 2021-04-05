B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 116,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.52 on Monday, reaching $195.58. 105,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,847,875. The stock has a market cap of $179.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $103.51 and a twelve month high of $192.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.