B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $26,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,649 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,066,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UNH traded up $3.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $370.26. 68,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,433. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $235.12 and a fifty-two week high of $380.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Insiders sold a total of 19,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,777,233 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.