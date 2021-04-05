B. Riley Increases American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $38.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

AMH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $34.24.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In related news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $3,068,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,388,000 after buying an additional 3,796,613 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $101,152,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $71,613,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

