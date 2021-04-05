Banano Price Up 18.5% Over Last Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $15.08 million and approximately $82,676.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00075677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00053746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.41 or 0.00306361 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,446,673 coins and its circulating supply is 1,211,835,234 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. Banano’s official website is banano.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

