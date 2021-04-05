Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 3,278 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 304.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth $38,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $88.25 on Monday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,100,978.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,954 shares of company stock worth $40,137,769. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.78.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

