Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 495.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 411,270 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,534,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 61,196 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,134,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRAH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.89.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $156.16 on Monday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

