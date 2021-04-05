Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $1.13 Million in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.58% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGRN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NASDAQ BGRN opened at $54.81 on Monday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.54 and a one year high of $56.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.