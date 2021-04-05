Bank of America Reaffirms Underperform Rating for DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $118.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $127.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $105.44 on Thursday. DaVita has a 12-month low of $64.51 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

