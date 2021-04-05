Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of The Container Store Group worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of TCS opened at $16.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.03 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $275.48 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $75,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

