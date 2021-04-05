Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EGO opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. CSFB set a $13.00 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.95.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

