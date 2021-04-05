Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 107.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,250.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 60,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $889,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $116.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.37. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $718.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.53.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $574.66 million for the quarter.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

