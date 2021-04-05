Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $15.50 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $566.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

