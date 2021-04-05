Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,629 Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 67,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $7.11 on Monday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

