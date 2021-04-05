Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BANR. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Banner from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

BANR opened at $53.95 on Thursday. Banner has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $144.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banner will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,178,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,268,000 after buying an additional 30,865 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after buying an additional 113,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,032,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

