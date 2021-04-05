Barclays PLC Cuts Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMBM. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

In other news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $48.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James downgraded Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.