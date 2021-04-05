Barclays PLC Cuts Holdings in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PaySign were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PaySign by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PaySign by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PaySign by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of PaySign by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

PAYS stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.55 million, a PE ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 1.43. PaySign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYS shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

