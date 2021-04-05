Barclays PLC Has $50,000 Stake in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in GP Strategies were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GP Strategies by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GP Strategies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GP Strategies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPX opened at $17.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.47 million, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. GP Strategies Co. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $123.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.32 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GP Strategies Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX).

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.