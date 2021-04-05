Barclays PLC Has $52,000 Stake in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,365 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Aptinyx were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Aptinyx by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,502,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 556,155 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 560.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 448,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 380,364 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 182,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTX opened at $3.00 on Monday. Aptinyx Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $200.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%. Equities analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

APTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

