Barclays PLC Sells 1,190 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in IntriCon were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IIN. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in IntriCon by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 848,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,359,000 after acquiring an additional 75,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 33,170 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in IntriCon by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 572,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in IntriCon by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIN stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $225.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.97, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. IntriCon Co. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that IntriCon Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Geraci sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $150,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a report on Friday, February 26th.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

