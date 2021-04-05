Barclays PLC Sells 760 Shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Bank of Princeton were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BPRN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,427 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $192.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

