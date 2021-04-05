Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BAMXF. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BAMXF opened at $105.00 on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $105.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.