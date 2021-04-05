Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $108.04

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.04 and last traded at $105.58, with a volume of 648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

