Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMWYY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BMWYY opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $35.01.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

