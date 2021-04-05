Beldex One Day Trading Volume Tops $418.00 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $72.96 million and approximately $418.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000053 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

