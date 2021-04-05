BetProtocol Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00052938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.29 or 0.00677026 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00071433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028421 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol (BEPRO) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

