BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Holdings Increased by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,932 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 417.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,597 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,602 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

BHP stock traded up $1.26 on Monday, reaching $70.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,549. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $2.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

